Philips details plans to increase its hospital ventilator production to 4,000 units/week by Q3 2020, and introduces its new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with an immediate production of 15,000 units/week

- Philips engages manufacturing partners Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) and Jabil (NYSE: JBL), as well as other partners, to further expand its hospital ventilator assembly lines and strengthen its supply chain
- Company introduces the Philips Respironics E30 ventilator, a versatile and easy-to-use ventilator to treat patients with respiratory insufficiency, designed for large scale production
- FDA authorized the Philips Respironics E30 ventilator for use in the US during the COVID-19 public health emergency through its EUA process on April 8, 2020; Philips is working with the relevant regulatory authorities to also distribute the device globally
- Philips continues to work with its global suppliers to ensure a sufficient and uninterrupted supply of components. This is the rate-limiting step, and requires the support of all countries involved