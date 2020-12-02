Philips partners with March of Dimes to support #BlanketChange for improved maternal and infant health

“As the maker of healthcare solutions across the continuum that will allow you to see the first images of your baby, hear their heartbeat, take care of them in the NICU and eventually when you bring them home, we are acutely aware of the challenges facing expectant and new moms,” said Vitor Rocha, chief Philips North America, member of the executive committee, Royal Philips. “Every mom and her newborn deserve to have the best care possible, and through the use of innovative technologies such as telehealth and remote monitoring, we hope to help close the gap and empower healthcare providers to bring care quality into every community, regardless of socioeconomic factors. Partnering with March of Dimes, we hope to increase access to maternal care as part of our commitment to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030.”

According to the March of Dimes report, hospital quality also differs between facilities that mainly serve Black, Hispanic or American Indian women compared to a mostly white patient population. These differences between hospitals lead to higher rates of morbidity and mortality for the minority women, especially Black women. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women and it’s been estimated that over 60% of maternal deaths could be prevented.



In addition to #BlanketChange, Philips has partnered with March of Dimes through the Philips North America Corporate Social Responsibility (PNACSR) program, to help give babies born to active duty military families the best start in life. Since 2015, Philips and March of Dimes have hosted Mission: Healthy Baby educational baby showers at bases around the country, inviting more than 2,000 expectant U.S. military moms. Philips provides Philips AVENT products such as breast pumps, baby monitors, employee-made diaper cakes and blanket bundles, and employees volunteer at showers.



To learn more about Philips North America CSR programs, visit: https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/corporate-social-responsibility. For more information about #BlanketChange, visit www.blanketchange.org.