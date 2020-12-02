Philips partners with March of Dimes to support #BlanketChange for improved maternal and infant health

Cambridge, Mass – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its support for #BlanketChange, an advocacy campaign led by March of Dimes that calls on policymakers to improve maternal and infant health. Today, the U.S. is among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, a situation that has intensified with COVID-19. As of January 1, 2020, 120 rural healthcare facilities have closed, and a new March of Dimes report finds that 7 million women of childbearing age live in counties with no or limited access to maternity care, contributing to the increase of “maternity care deserts.”
“Our nation is in the midst of a maternal and infant health crisis, which is particularly devastating for underserved families of color. In this election year, we’re calling on candidates and policymakers at all levels – federal, state and local – to take steps to address this crisis,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief medical and health officer, senior vice president and interim chief scientific officer at March of Dimes. “We’re grateful to healthcare technology leaders like Philips who stand with us by advocating for equity, access and prevention for all moms and babies.”