Dr. Henry Paul practices medicine in New York City, and this spring has been a particularly challenging time. He is a nephrologist who has patients that suffer with injury and disease to their kidneys and it has been a stressful time for so many patients who are dealing with COVID-19. While Dr. Paul has kept a close watch on his patients’ well-being, he has also focused his attention on a clinic in Haiti built by NOAH NY d/b/a MediNova, the charitable organization he leads. As the disease moves through Haiti, he continues to work tirelessly to see that the clinic is properly equipped and that the clinicians are prepared to take on the challenges the pandemic has brought. Dr. Paul is an everyday hero!

