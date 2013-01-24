* Patient Preference study with DreamWear gel pillows with original headgear users; n=47, Jan/ March 2019, at 30 days. Original headgear references to the slit headgear design on Dream Wear gel pillows mask.

Patient Preference study with DreamWear Nasal with original headgear users; (n=140), Jan/ March 2019, at 30 days. Original headgear references to the slit headgear design on Dream Wear UTN Nasal mask.

Fit and seal were surveyed independent of each other.