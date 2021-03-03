Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of children

As well as being a responsible business, Disney is dedicated to providing comfort and inspiration to those in need and creating inspiration and opportunity for those who want to improve their world.



Disney’s collaboration with Philips is an example of how, through working with others, we help build emotional resilience. Together we bring the power of our brand, stories and characters to inspire and create Moments that Matter for children and those closest to them when they need it the most. In 2019, we created over 26,000 life-changing moments for children across Europe. For more information on our programmes and our long-standing charitable partners please visit www.thewaltdisneycompany.eu.