Philips Ranks Among Top 50 Employers for Multicultural Employees

Cambridge, Mass. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it ranked number 48 on Equal Opportunity magazine’s 30th annual list of “Top 50 Employers.” Inclusion on this list demonstrates the company’s belief that every individual should have equal access to opportunity and resources, and its commitment to seeking diverse experiences and perspectives to achieve a workplace culture that fosters belonging.



Equal Opportunity magazine’s “Top 50 Employers” list is the result of an annual reader survey mailed each year to randomly selected readers. The ranking honors the top U.S. companies for which Equal Opportunity magazine readers would most prefer to work or believe would provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups and diverse cultures. As a global organization, Philips embraces diversity in the broadest sense and commits to transparency, fairness and integrity. Philips’ ranking on this list further highlights the company’s initiative to prioritize diverse and inclusive work environments for its 82,000 employees in over 100 countries.