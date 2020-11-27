Home
Nov 27, 2020

How Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare

In the run-up to RSNA 2020, Philips’ Global Head of Sustainability Robert Metzke, and Arjen Radder, Philips’ General Manager Magnetic Resonance, discuss sustainability.

There is a strong link between human health and sustainability. Yet few people realize that the world’s healthcare systems account for 4% of global CO2 emissions. That’s more than aviation or shipping. As a purpose-led health technology company, Philips is applying its innovation strength to improve the health and well-being of people and is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably. As part of that commitment, Philips is passionately supporting its customers around the world to make their healthcare systems more resilient and sustainable. 

 

One notable example is Philips’ MR business, where digitalization, breakthrough engineering and circular-economy, service-oriented models have been a catalyst for more efficient use of resources such as Helium, while driving productivity, improving clinical outcomes, and delivering better patient and staff experiences.

Watch this short video where Robert Metzke, Global Head of Sustainability at Philips, and Arjen Radder, Head of Philips Magnetic Resonance (MR) business, discuss how Philips is driving sustainability in healthcare and its Magnetic Resonance (MR) business in particular, and learn about a new innovation in MR that is setting a new standard for the industry. 
Topics

Sustainability Diagnosis & Treatment Access to care News article

