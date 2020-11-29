Philips and radiology go virtual and remote at RSNA 2020

From November 29 – December 5, the Philips Live! event at RSNA 2020 will offer attendees a unique, immersive experience of Philips’ rich portfolio of radiology solutions via a virtual platform that allows them to participate in live/on-demand sessions, explore virtual 3D radiology environments, and view demonstrations of the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips. Visitors can also listen to keynote presentations, participate in symposia and expert webinars, and connect directly with Philips specialists and executives by booking one-on-one virtual meetings.
Front and center for Philips at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase a coordinated suite of offerings for the first time, introducing key solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.
As one of its flagship pieces of news, Philips is introducing the industry’s first multi-modality, vendor-agnostic Radiology Operations Command Center during RSNA 2020. Philips Radiology Operations Command Center [1] enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center solution that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside of Philips.
From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time their clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision and efficiency are essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improving patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient’s pathway through precision diagnosis and therapy.
Key areas of focus for Philips at RSNA across its rich portfolio or radiology solutions include:
Philips invites RSNA attendees to access webinars and symposia sessions throughout the week, addressing topics from innovative solutions in response to COVID-19, to the role of Artificial Intelligence in diagnostic imaging. The Philips schedule of webinar and symposia content includes:
November 29, 8.00am CST
Making Artificial Intelligence natural: the Philips approach – including development of an AI enhanced algorithm for the detection of COVID-19. Register here.
November 29, 12.30pm CST
Is patient-centered imaging better imaging? A panel discussion with expert radiologists from leading institutions on innovative technologies to improve patient engagement, comfort, communication, safety, and access to care. Register here.
November 30, 7.00am CST
Winning Workflows: Improving efficiency at every phase of the imaging enterprise – a panel discussion on workflow solutions that help to improve the patient and staff experience, reduce costs, and advance the essential role of radiology in precision diagnosis. Register here.
December 1, 7.00am CST
COVID-19: the vital role of innovation – hear from health leaders who are responding to COVID-19 by leveraging Philips’ deep knowledge of diagnostic imaging, ultrasound and healthcare informatics to increase throughput, reduce patient anxiety, and ensure the seamless flow of critical information. Register here.
December 2, 7.00am CST
Going remote: how collaborative and virtual capabilities are transforming radiology – learn from experts how they are implementing tele-radiology and tele-acquisition to transform collaboration within radiology, improve workflows, and enhance experiences for patients and staff. Register here.
December 3, 7.00am CST
Accelerating development, deployment and ongoing improvement of AI for diagnostic imaging – a webinar discussing the creation of an infrastructure for addressing the challenges of implementing AI in diagnostic radiology at scale by using ‘silent’ feedback from radiologists as they routinely interpret cases. Register here.
Philips Live! at RSNA 2020 runs from November 29 – December 5. To view sessions, register and/or request one-on-one meetings or personalized tours and demos, visit Philips Live! at RSNA 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight how interconnected the world’s social, economic and environmental challenges are. Philips remains fully focused on delivering against its triple duty of care: meeting critical customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, and ensuring business continuity. As a purpose-driven health technology company, Philips is applying its innovation strength to improve the health and well-being of people. The company is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably, recently setting out a range of challenging new environmental, social and governance targets.
[1] Philips Radiology Operations Command Center is only available in North America.
[2] Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
[3] Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.