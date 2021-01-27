Q4 and annual results 2020: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV
On Monday 25th January, Philips announced its fourth quarter and annual results for 2020. CEO Frans van Houten took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV, outlining Philips’ resilient performance over the year, with the company continuing to gain market share in its healthcare businesses and ending 2020 with a strong order book.
Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny on Bloomberg TV’s ‘Daybreak Europe’ on Monday 25th January. Click on the image or this link to watch the interview.