U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, PACE and Philips expand Capital Equipment Coalition to North America

“Public-private partnerships have proven very valuable to advance the circular economy, offering opportunities for business growth as well as being critical to the future of our planet,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, and Chair of PACE.



“The Capital Equipment Coalition has shortened the learning curve through the sharing of best practices with like-minded industry peers in Europe. The expansion of this coalition to North America with founding members Microsoft, GE Digital, DLL and SAP is a logical next step in our effort to scale adoption of the circular economy and deliver real global change. I am pleased that Philips is on track to deliver on its global ‘closing the loop’ commitment to responsibly repurpose all the large medical systems equipment that becomes available to us by 2025.”