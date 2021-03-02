Home
ECR 2021
Mar 02, 2021

Philips’ spotlight solutions as part of the ECR 2021 Virtual Experience

Estimated reading time: 7-9 minutes

From March 3-7, visitors to the Philips 3D virtual ECR environment can access the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips including interactive product demos streamed live from the Philips Customer Experience Center in Best, the Netherlands. Unique this year, Philips is also teaming with ECR to create content airing on the ECR main TV channel to discuss ‘Creating Workflows of support across the imaging enterprise,’ featuring first-hand accounts of the impact disconnected systems have on the day to day lives of patients and clinicians.

Front and center for Philips at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase new and enhanced solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational and clinical challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

Philips solutions spotlight at ECR: delivering precision diagnosis and treatment to guide patients into clear pathways with predictable outcomes. From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time his/her clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision and efficiency is essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improve patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient’s pathway through precision diagnosis and therapy.

Key areas of focus for Philips at ECR  across its rich portfolio or radiology solutions include: 

 

  • Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC): Launched at RSNA 2020, Philips vendor-agnostic, multimodality, radiology operations command center adds secure, digital, virtual scanner access to existing imaging installs across multiple systems and sites.  ROCC enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside Philips.
  • Magnetic Resonance (MR) – Philips Ingenia Ambition, based on the industry’s first and only, fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, provides more productive [1] helium-free MR operations while delivering excellent image quality for challenging patients. Ingenia Ambition with Compressed SENSE acceleration performs MRI exams up to 50% faster [2] for all anatomies in both 2D and 3D scanning. The SmartPath Upgrade Program now makes it possible for customers to extend the lifetime of their existing MR equipment and easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success.
  • Ambient Experience: Philips Ambient Experience – with 2000 installs worldwide - integrates architecture, design and enabling technologies, such as dynamic lighting, video projections and sound, to allow patients and staff to personalize their environment to create a relaxing atmosphere during MRI exams. Ambient Experience is proven to help improve efficiency with higher patient throughput and predictability, and significantly reducing the need for retakes and rescans.
  • Computed Tomography (CT) – Philips Incisive enhances the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization to help meet the most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.
  • Digital PET/CT – Philips Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution. With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.
  • Diagnostic X-ray – Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 is designed to meet the diagnostic imaging needs of the most demanding institutions, to comfortably see more patients per day, and shorten patient wait time, by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools to help drive workflow efficiency.
  • CombiDiagnost R90: Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90), is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography. The system recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner, the  versatile system combines a fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.
  • Ultrasound – Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment is customized to provide quick, confident imaging using advanced technology for a non-ionizing, gentler modality tailored to the specific needs of children.
  • Advanced Visualization Workspace - Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis software solution designed to support diagnostic process, follow-up and communication across clinical domains and modalities, through a connected and secure workflow. The solution is a multi-modality and vendor agnostic comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for Radiology
  • Philips Engage: Remote patient management digital solution provides a clear overview of the patient’s available health information. The portal offers insight into files and treatment progress, allowing healthcare providers to do screenings, measure results, make video calls, chat, and prepare interventions for the patient.

Optimizing clinical and operational performance in the interventional suite

Beyond diagnosis, Philips Image Guided Therapy portfolio uniquely systems, devices, software and services to help customers decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes.

 

  • Philips’ next-generation Azurion image-guided therapy platform marks an important step forward in optimizing clinical and operational lab performance and expanding the role of image-guided interventions in the treatment of patients.  An industry first, the advanced image-guided therapy platform now integrates control of imaging, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), physiology, hemodynamic and informatics applications, as well as intuitive control of the gantry, at the tableside, allowing clinicians to control all compatible applications from a single touchscreen and helping to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time.
  • The Philips Zenition mobile C-arm series is a harmonized range of systems designed to reduce operational costs, simplify use and streamline fleet management. Designed for the future, the systems allow for longer clinical relevance. With two different detector and image intensifier options and the ability to subscribe to Philips’ Technology Maximizer program, Zenition offers users the latest software and hardware technology releases for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually. Recent additions to the Zenition series include its Table Side User Interface, and the integration of IVUS for peripheral vascular procedures.


For more information on Philips’ new portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solutions and AI-enabled applications to enhance radiology workflows at ECR 2021, visit www.philips.com/ecr and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the event.  

 

[1] Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
[2] Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

