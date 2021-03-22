World Oral Health Day: The link between oral health and overall health has never been clearer

“Philips is one of the only global health technology companies that’s uniquely positioned to deliver on holistic healthcare solutions across the entire continuum and fully committed to deliver on the quadruple aim,” said Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer of Philips. “We are committed to fostering discussion on oral health, contributing to the understanding of the connections between oral health and overall health. We are actively supporting dental professionals in providing patients with the research, tools and knowledge they need to support their health.”



Today, more than a year into the pandemic, people are more attentive, aware and interested in their health and the role of preventative care than ever before. With this comes a greater responsibility for oral healthcare practitioners, industry leaders and researchers to meet patients’ needs and support their health goals.



Despite the surge of interest in preventative oral healthcare since the onset of the pandemic, people have been slow to return to the dental chair [2]. A recent survey reports that 67% of Americans are worried about the negative long-term health consequences of delaying routine dental appointments [3].



While seeking treatment through digital health tools is not a replacement for essential, in-person appointments and treatment, it can play a pivotal role in improving patient experiences, addressing social disparities in health by expanding access to care, as well as improving long-term oral health outcomes. Telehealth tools also allow dental practitioners to personalize care while monitoring the progression of oral health conditions like gum disease, or follow up on post-treatment homecare.



“The pandemic has increased people’s interest in their health and further empowered them to proactively seek out ways to improve it,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader of Philips Personal Health. “Given the relationship between oral and overall health, maintaining good oral health not only ensures a healthy mouth, but plays an important role in prevention and control of chronic conditions, leading to a healthier life. We will continue to invest in solutions and innovations to support consumers goals in preventative care and oral health.”