Philips named CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree for outstanding technology products across personal and professional health

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® recently announced the CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation. Judged by highly respected experts in their fields, honorees are recognized for outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better. Visitors to the 2021 all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021 - January 11-14) will be able to view some of the Philips innovations for which the company has been honored in the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® CES 2021 Innovation Awards.

The annual CES Innovation Awards program honors companies that demonstrate outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products based on a product’s engineering excellence, functionality, aesthetics, design, and what makes it unique and innovative. Among many other new personal and professional health innovations, the honoree winning innovations from Philips include:



The Philips Patient Monitoring Kit - a fully configured ready-to-deploy intensive care unit (ICU) patient monitoring solution in a ruggedized transit case that includes 20 ICU monitors, 20 measurement servers and a central management monitoring station, supporting critical care doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital staff in ramping up ICU capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergency situations.

The Philips BX100 Wearable Biosensor - a new approach to vital signs measurements that supports remote surveillance of higher acuity patients moving from ICUs to lower acuity care areas of a hospital. This medical-grade, wireless, single-use biosensor adheres discreetly and comfortably to a patient’s chest to measure and transmit respiratory rate and heart rate (the top two predictors of patient deterioration) every minute, as well as contextual parameters such as posture, activity levels and ambulation.

The Philips Mask Selector – the first and only clinically validated 3D facial scanning solution for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask selection. The sizing and fitting software uses a proprietary sizing algorithm and advanced 3D facial-scanning technology to help clinicians fit patients with the right CPAP mask. Computer generated visual representations allow patients to see how the mask will look in real time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips also introduced a 2D mobile version for remote use from a patient’s home.