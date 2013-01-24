Search terms
Philips Respironics Mask Selector 3D is the first and only 3D scanning software that helps you fit patients with one mask from initial setup.1
Mask Selector 3D is an automated, personalized solution powered by a proprietary algorithm. It’s built on data from over 10 years of facial-scanning research, representing a wide range of ethnicities and geographies.
Traditional fitting methods – like manual sizing and measuring – may raise the risk of refits that can threaten patient adherence and your bottom line. But because Mask Selector 3D helps you determine the most personalized mask recommendation possible, you can feel more confident than ever that you’re giving patients a uniquely personalized experience and helping to promote compliance from the start.
Mask Selector 3D delivers an accurate, personalized CPAP mask recommendation that you and your patients can count on.
Mask Selector 3D automatically and securely syncs scanning data to each patients profile in Care Orchestrator, the convenient, cloud-based platform for managing all of your sleep and respiratory patients.
This simple integration allows you to access facial scanning data with ease across the patient’s entire journey, from sleep lab to DME office, regardless of where the scan was initiated. That means there’s no need to maintain duplicate sets of data in different locations, and the entire care team can always access the information they need to find the right fit for each and every patient.
Helps ensure patients get the right mask at initial setup, and complements clinicians’ sizing and fitting practices.
When you can’t meet with patients face-to-face, Philips Respironics Mask Selector 2D is a convenient remote tool that allows you to find them the right mask from afar.
Rooted in science and data, it features a proprietary algorithm based on over 10 years of facial scanning research and built on a wide range of ethnicities and geographies.
Having to refit patients can threaten adherence and your bottom line – but with personalized remote mask fitting made possible by Mask Selector 2D, you and your patients can rest easy from the start.
Mask Selector 2D helps you deliver an accurate, personalized mask recommendation. Using the camera on a patient’s cell phone, tablet or computer, our proprietary algorithm identifies the 46,200 most critical points, to build the patient’s individual Facial Point Cloud and determine an accurate, precise CPAP mask recommendation.
With the help of Mask Selector 2D, you can give your patients the personalized, comfortable fit they deserve, from the convenience of their own home.
Mask Selector 2D helps make the mask-fitting process data-driven, efficient, and effective – even from a distance. It helps ensure patients get a mask personalized to their unique needs at setup – as quickly as possible – and complements clinicians’ existing in-office sizing and fitting practices.
By streamlining remote mask fittings, Mask Selector 2D supports an improved experience for providers and patients alike.
