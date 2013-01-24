Philips Respironics Mask Selector 3D is the first and only 3D scanning software that helps you fit patients with one mask from initial setup.1

Mask Selector 3D is an automated, personalized solution powered by a proprietary algorithm. It’s built on data from over 10 years of facial-scanning research, representing a wide range of ethnicities and geographies.

Traditional fitting methods – like manual sizing and measuring – may raise the risk of refits that can threaten patient adherence and your bottom line. But because Mask Selector 3D helps you determine the most personalized mask recommendation possible, you can feel more confident than ever that you’re giving patients a uniquely personalized experience and helping to promote compliance from the start.