Sleep

Rediscover Dreams

 

We believe that effective sleep therapy management empowers patients to rediscover their dreams and to have the freedom to live a fulfilling life by restoring their ability to sleep comfortably - as sleep is intended to be. As a global leader in Sleep Diagnostic and Therapy solutions, we are passionate about providing patient-driven designed products that help patients lead healthy lives and, for providers, solutions designed to increase patient adoption, long-term use and enhanced efficiencies that help them attend to patient’s needs.

Breathing & Respiratory Care

One COPD

 

At Philips Respironics, we work in concert with care providers to support a patient -centered and coordinated respiratory and COPD disease management approach. When initiated in the hospital and used consistently across the entire patient care journey, our solutions can help with patient compliance in the home and may contribute to fewer hospital readmissions.

