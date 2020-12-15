Deeptha Khanna CES Tech Talk podcast on the future of home-based healthcare

Imagine a future where consumers can connect with clinicians from the comfort of home, where a physician is only a video call away and there’s a greater focus on prevention and proactive healthy behaviors. Envision a future where personal, protected health data from devices can be shared discretely with healthcare providers for better personalized care. These scenarios aren’t on the horizon; the future is happening now.

While telehealth and virtual care have been trending in acceptance over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of these technologies. Today, consumers are even more aware of their health, risk factors and preventative measures to help improve immunity. It’s the beginning of a new era of health fueled by consumer demand, and a need for greater access to care empowered by technology.

Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader of Personal Health at Philips, recently participated in a CES Tech Talk podcast to discuss these drivers that will transform consumer health and health care at home.

In her role overseeing Oral Care, Mother & Child Care, Male Grooming and Beauty, Ms. Khanna sees a strong bridge between consumer health and professional healthcare in providing more effective and accessible care to support people at every stage of life.

“People are going to be much more acutely aware of their own health and will want to measure it more and understand it more,” said Deeptha Khanna. “We will expect our homes to support our health goals, as we get increasingly comfortable using smart devices as a way to truly learn and improve our daily rituals. And we expect to be more connected to our care providers as we continue to see an escalation of our understanding of community health.”