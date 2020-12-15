Deeptha Khanna CES Tech Talk podcast on the future of home-based healthcare

Imagine a future where consumers can connect with clinicians from the comfort of home, where a physician is only a video call away and there’s a greater focus on prevention and proactive healthy behaviors. Envision a future where personal, protected health data from devices can be shared discretely with healthcare providers for better personalized care. These scenarios aren’t on the horizon; the future is happening now.
While telehealth and virtual care have been trending in acceptance over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of these technologies. Today, consumers are even more aware of their health, risk factors and preventative measures to help improve immunity. It’s the beginning of a new era of health fueled by consumer demand, and a need for greater access to care empowered by technology.
Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader of Personal Health at Philips, recently participated in a CES Tech Talk podcast to discuss these drivers that will transform consumer health and health care at home.
In her role overseeing Oral Care, Mother & Child Care, Male Grooming and Beauty, Ms. Khanna sees a strong bridge between consumer health and professional healthcare in providing more effective and accessible care to support people at every stage of life.
“People are going to be much more acutely aware of their own health and will want to measure it more and understand it more,” said Deeptha Khanna. “We will expect our homes to support our health goals, as we get increasingly comfortable using smart devices as a way to truly learn and improve our daily rituals. And we expect to be more connected to our care providers as we continue to see an escalation of our understanding of community health.”
Telehealth and virtual care are here to stay, and Philips is committed to our investment in open standards and data sharing to support telehealth solutions at scale.
Deeptha Khanna
Chief Business Leader of Personal Health at Philips
During the CES 2021 digital event, Philips will showcase an immersive, interactive experience launching Jan. 11–14, 2021, where consumers and visitors can self-navigate the Philips virtual CES spotlight to learn how technology is empowering people to stay healthy and helping to prevent disease and better manage living with chronic conditions.
For example, Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes are empowering consumers to brush their teeth more effectively to help improve overall oral health. Helping people set healthier oral hygiene habits has the potential to impact long-lasting positive health outcomes. Philips will also highlight its end-to-end, clinically proven sleep solutions, designed to help address chronic sleep conditions like sleep apnea from discovery, to diagnosis, through treatment and adherence – even from the home.
Additionally, at CES 2021, Philips will showcase new innovations in the professional health domain on the forefront of telehealth allowing clinicians to remotely monitor patients from home.
For example, the Covid-19 Avalon fetal and maternal solution, including patch and digital twin of the fetal monitor which allows clinicians to monitor vital signs of both mom and baby from home or an isolation room to help reduce unnecessary physical interactions between clinicians and patients. This is of particular importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Philips will also highlight its recently introduced biosensor-based solutions for remote monitoring of at-risk chronic disease patients as they transition from the hospital into the home.
To listen to the full podcast interview between Deeptha Khanna and Consumer Technology Association VP of Communications Tyler Suiters, visit the CES 2021 website. Also watch the Philips CES 2021 virtual press conference on Monday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST to hear more from Ms. Khanna and Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Philips, who will provide a preview of Philips’ new and innovative consumer and digital health solutions front and center in the Philips virtual experience at CES 2021.
As the world continues to navigate COVID-19, what will 2021 and the “Next Normal” hold in store for the healthcare industry and consumers alike? Follow @PhilipsLiveFrom during the all-digital CES 2021 for live updates throughout the event.