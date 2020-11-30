Philips introduces next generation of Advanced Visualization Workspace – IntelliSpace Portal 12 – with AI capabilities at RSNA 2020

“The immediate and complex long-term needs of COVID-19 patients, combined with the growth of elective care, has highlighted the continued need for advanced fully-integrated radiology solutions that support efficient diagnosis, follow-up and communication across multiple clinical domains,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “The new generation of IntelliSpace Portal adds numerous AI-enabled features that automatically generate quantitative measurements, simplify workflows, and make radiology data available anywhere it’s clinically relevant in an organization.”

Expanding its ecosystem for radiology solutions, new clinical software packages [1] in cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology being launched with IntelliSpace Portal 12, several of which have been integrated in collaboration with Pie Medical Imaging BV or Riverain Technologies, include:



Cardiology

MR Cardiac Analysis – Pre-processing images to deliver AI-based right ventricle and left ventricle segmentation to ensure accurate volumetric and functional measurements, enabling completion of a full cardiac MRI functional analysis in less than 5 minutes [2].

MR Caas™ 4D Flow Analysis – To reduce analysis time and improve reliability of valvular flow quantification [3], Caas [4] MR 4D Flow visualizes and quantifies blood flow patterns in a patient’s heart and main arteries.

Pulmonology

CT Pulmo Auto Results [5] – Featuring AI algorithms trained on complex pulmonary CT scans, including those of COVID-19 patients, CT Pulmo Auto Results software performs automatic lung segmentation and lesion segmentation, together with classification of ground glass opacities/consolidation. Its automatically generated reports include volume summaries and lesion distribution data to help in the quantitative assessment of pulmonary infiltrates, enhancing diagnostic confidence without increasing reading time.

Oncology

CT ClearRead™ CAD Lung Nodule Analysis [6] – featuring AI-based detection and characterization for various nodule types including solid, part-solid and ground-glass lung nodules, enabling to perform nodule searches 26% faster and detect 29% of previously missed nodules [7].

Neurology

CT Brain Perfusion Analysis – IntelliSpace Portal 12 now supports automatic brain perfusion measurements instantly available on PACS with the option of automatically emailing perfusion results to a stroke patient’s clinicians within two minutes to reduce door-to-needle time.

Additional Enhancements

The software also includes a new photorealistic volume rendering [8] technology using an interactive virtual light source to improve the visualization of volumes in terms of their depth and relationship to other key anatomies – enhancing its use as an educational and communication tool.

Other enhancements in IntelliSpace Portal include workflow innovations for vascular analysis to deliver faster results, new automatic lesion segmentation propagation between time-points for longitudinal tumor tracking, new CaasTM [4] myocardial strain quantification software, and enhanced automatic capabilities for CT coronaries analysis.