Philips highlights central role of healthcare in the home at All-Digital CES 2021

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have witnessed a dramatic shift to online, with the majority of our activities now centered in the home. We’re working, shopping, educating and connecting with our caregivers, all from the comfort of our homes. In fact, nearly half of our Personal Health sales are now made online,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Philips. “We have also witnessed the reinvention of our homes as a core element of the healthcare pathway, with telehealth, virtual and remote care technologies as the key drivers for change during COVID-19. And these changes are here to stay.”