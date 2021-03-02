Philips partners with DiA Imaging Analysis to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantification

Through our strategic partnership with DiA Imaging Analysis, we can deliver unprecedented diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency to point-of-care ultrasound imaging, as well as widen access to high quality and timely care both inside and outside of hospitals.
Kees Wesdorp
Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make the use and analysis of ultrasound images smarter, faster and accessible to all. The company's FDA cleared and CE marked LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal auto analysis allow clinicians with various levels of ultrasound experience to use and analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices or healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA currently serves thousands of end users worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.dia-analysis.com