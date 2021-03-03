Survey cites enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction as top benefits of Philips Ambient Experience

- 2000th customer installation of Philips Ambient Experience at bdz Bilddiagnostisches Zentrum Münster in Germany
- 91% of surveyed users are likely or extremely likely to recommend Philips Ambient Experience to other hospitals
Our customers confirm that Ambient Experience helps them improve the patient experience, reducing the patient’s anxiety and thereby increasing first-time-right imaging.
Werner Satter
General Manager Healthcare Experience Solutions at Philips
