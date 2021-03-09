Philips Avent Launches New Electric Breast Pump Inspired by Baby’s Natural Feeding Motion

Stamford, Conn., March 9, 2021 – Today Philips Avent, the number one brand of mother and child care products recommended by pregnant women and moms in the U.S.[1], is announcing the launch of the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced. With innovative Natural Motion technology and a compact, portable design, the new breast pump was created to meet the demands of the modern mother who is balancing a busy lifestyle while breastfeeding.



The new Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced includes Natural Motion technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that mimics the unique wave-like tongue motion that occurs when baby is suckling. This technology initiates a quicker milk flow than prior models, providing mothers with a more efficient expression. At the same time, the soft silicone cushion gently adapts to fit mom’s breast shape and size.



Compact and lightweight, this pump allows for a hands-free pumping experience when used with a pumping bra. It includes a pumping belt to hold the pump and a rechargeable battery, so moms don’t have to stay near an outlet and can move around while pumping. The travel bag makes it easy for moms to take the pump with them, whether to work, to run errands, or anywhere else their day takes them. The quiet motor provides a discreet expressing experience, allowing mom to pump wherever and whenever she may need to.