Philips showcases impact of tele-ultrasound advancing Precision Diagnosis at AIUM virtual event

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting (AIUM) virtual event, April 11-14, hosted by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine. The company will spotlight its latest advanced tele-ultrasound solutions, extending access and consistency of care and expanding capacity of care teams by enabling remote clinician to clinician collaboration.
As telemedicine continues to grow in adoption, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the evolution of ultrasound has been revolutionized by the expansion of tele-ultrasound, demonstrating its ability to extend global access to quality care across cardiovascular, general imaging and women’s healthcare, regardless of geographic limitations. Advancements in point-of-care (POC) ultrasound are showing tremendous promise in rural and underserved areas of the world, allowing users of POC – emergency medicine physicians, intensivists, hospitalists, critical care physicians, medical fellows, residents, and more – to perform exams and consult with patients and one another, all via tele-ultrasound technology.