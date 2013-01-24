With a simple push of a button, gain instant access to popular streaming applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, Pandora, AccuWeather, iHeart Radio, Vewd Browser, and more all within a clutter-free, easy to use interface.
Simple & easy to use remote
Easy to use remote control with Netflix and YouTube instant access buttons. Plus, the NetTV button instantaneously launches your SmartTV portal.
Full web browser allows you to transform your TV into a computer, powered by the Vewd Web Browser. Instantly surf the web, check news, email, and more.
Wireless sharing made easy
Wirelessly share your Android smartphone’s photos, movies and more directly onto your TV. Watch and surf anything and everything wirelessly from your Miracast powered phone, tablet or PC to your Philips Smart TV With Wireless Screencasting. Your source device's screens is wirelessly mirrored on your television, sharing content and surfing the internet on your television has truly become limitless.
Built for streaming. Now available on our 2018 series.