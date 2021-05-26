Home
May 26, 2021

Philips selects Omnicom Group as global integrated creative, media and communications agency partner

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global health technology leader, has selected Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and communications company, as its global integrated creative, media and communications agency partner, subject to final contractual agreement. Financial details of the multi-year partnership were not disclosed.

“As we look to extend our leadership as a health technology solutions provider, Omnicom will be an important part of our world-class marketing capabilities, helping us to deliver personalized, differentiating customer experiences,” said Lorraine Barber-Miller, Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer at Philips. “We continue to advance digital-first, always-on engagement and e-commerce strategies that enable us to meet our customers where and how they want to be engaged, bringing Philips’ brand purpose – improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation – to life.”
“We are delighted to be named the integrated agency partner for Philips and to help the company navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. “During an intense pitch process, we were able to leverage the strength of our agencies in a model that connects creativity, culture and technology to help Philips build a category of one in the changing health technology industry. We are proud to be Philips’ partner in this important, new chapter of its history.”
Subsequent to the final agreement, Philips will work with a team assembled from the best of Omnicom, led by TBWA for creative, OMD for media and FleishmanHillard and Ketchum for communications, alongside talent and capabilities from Interbrand, Critical Mass and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). FleishmanHillard and Ketchum have had a successful 10-year relationship with Philips, and this marks the expansion of that relationship into the broader Omnicom Group.

Philips’ leading portfolio in health technology includes diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as consumer health and home care products and solutions. The company aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.

