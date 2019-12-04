Philips and Humana team up to improve care for at-risk Medicare Advantage members

The lack of touchpoints with congestive heart failure (CHF) patients outside of a traditional healthcare environment makes managing these members difficult, creating a barrier to timely and effective interventions, and contributing to the $30 billion CHF patients cost the industry nationwide each year [4]. Through the Philips collaboration, Humana has deployed Philips remote member monitoring solution and its connected measurement devices to select CHF members, allowing care managers to monitor and understand meaningful changes in a member’s condition. By giving these members access to advanced virtual care, Philips will empower CHF patients to actively monitor their health from the comfort of their own home.
Humana is identifying a pilot group of members with severe CHF. Philips is providing members with kits that include an interactive tablet that syncs data from connected measurement devices via wireless technology. These devices, including a weight scale, blood pressure monitor and pulse oximeter, allow members to self-manage their condition, and share health information with their care manager daily. This data will be utilized to support Humana care teams in making informed and proactive care decisions with the pilot group in an effort to help to reduce unnecessary readmissions.
Philips Lifeline and Philips’ remote monitoring offerings are part of the company’s broader Population Health Management portfolio, which provides a comprehensive and proactive healthcare delivery strategy to build connected populations for ongoing care. Philips’ innovative care pathway solutions intertwine services, analytics and devices, leveraging consumer and care experience, to help drive improved enrollment, patient compliance and quality outcomes.
