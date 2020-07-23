Study finds HFCWO Therapy using Philips InCourage System reduces hospitalizations

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed, retrospective outcomes study demonstrating that, in the first year of use, high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy (HFCWO) using the Philips InCourage System reduced the rate of chronic respiratory patient hospitalization by more than 50 percent. According to the study, antibiotic use also decreased significantly. The study examined data from a registry of adult bronchiectasis patients’ self-reported outcomes collected by RespirTech, a Philips company. This data repository is now the largest bronchiectasis research registry in the world.

According to the American Lung Association, nearly 37 million U.S. adults live with a chronic respiratory disease, including cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchiectasis [1]. Exacerbations of these chronic respiratory diseases can be a major source of costs for healthcare systems and insurers, as hospitalizations and readmissions result in billions of dollars of additional healthcare costs each year. Such exacerbations have a negative impact on quality of life, as patients experiencing numerous episodes report symptoms such as low energy, shortness of breath, and excess mucus production. This study observed chronic respiratory patients receiving HFCWO therapy, an airway clearance technique that uses a fitted vest to apply external chest wall oscillations in an attempt to combat these issues.

The study, “Real-life experience with high-frequency chest wall oscillation vest therapy in adults with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis” [2], found that initiating airway clearance with non-invasive HFCWO therapy is associated with keeping patients out of the hospital, reducing their need for medications, and improving quality of life. It is the largest study of airway clearance use for bronchiectasis to date. After monitoring 2,596 patients using Philips InCourage System, the study concluded that in the first year of vest use, the rate of hospitalization dropped 54.5%, self-reported ability to clear lungs improved from 13.9% to 76.6%, and antibiotic use dropped from 57.7% to 29.9%. As an added benefit beyond the results of the study, the Philips InCourage System is uniquely supported by patient-centric services designed to optimize product use, improve patient-provider communication, and encourage therapy adherence.