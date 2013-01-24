Home
InCourage system Airway clearance device

InCourage system

Airway clearance device

A noninvasive high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) device, the InCourage system benefits patients living with a wide range of chronic respiratory challenges associated with cystic fibrosis, certain neuromuscular/neuromotor diseases, COPD and bronchiectasis.

Features
Better Clearance
A clear choice toward a deep breath

Only the InCourage system uses triangular waveform technology. Research has shown that triangular waveform technology clears up to 20% more mucus than competing technology.1 It features active venting designed for a deep, comfortable breath during therapy.
Easy to use, session control, quickfit, easy to clean
Designed for ease

Traditional chest physical therapy (CPT) therapy requires help from a skilled caregiver, the InCourage system gives you the freedom to do therapy on your own. It’s easy to use in quick start, auto pause or multi step modes. And, the quickfit tabs ensure a tailored fit, simply adjust the tabs at first use and you’re all set.
Personalization
A variety of colors and sizes

Whether you prefer black or want to crank it up to personalize your therapy routine with a bold, vivid pattern. The InCourage comfort vest is offered over 200 color and size combinations, ranging from pediatric to adult (16” to 60”).
ClearChest in-facility device
Covered from hospital to home

ClearChest comfort vests and bands are the disposable, in-facility option of the InCourage system. The ClearChest product line provides the airway clearance therapy needed for critical care patients.
Accessories
Keeping you on the clear path

Enhance patient therapy/treatment with InCourage system accessories. We offer an array of accessories to help patients and their families become mobile and to support the functionality and effectiveness of their device.
Supported
The support and training you need

The innovative technology of the InCourage system sets it apart from the competition. The support behind all of it keeps it there including personalized, in-home product training and set-up, on-going customer support, access to useful product information and product performance warranty.

Specifications

InCourage system specifications
Mode of operation:
  • Continuous use
Operating temperature:
  • 50°F to 92°F (10°C to 33°C) ambient temperature
Storage/Transport:
  • -13°F to 185°F (-25°C to 85°C)
Operating humidity:
  • 20% to 80% RH (non-condensing)
Therapy unit specifications
Therapy unit length:
  • 13.5” (34.3 cm)
Therapy unit width:
  • 9” (22.9 cm)
Therapy unit height:
  • 13” (33.0 cm)
Therapy unit weight:
  • 17.5 lbs. (7.94 kg)
Input source:
  • 120 VAC RMS, 50/60Hz, single phase
Wattage:
  • 500 Watts
Fuses:
  • 5 A 125 VAC
Vest specifications
Outer shell:
  • 1050 denier nylon, PVC-coated
Inner shell:
  • 200 denier nylon, PVC-coated
Straps:
  • Nylon auto-adjusting straps with quick-release connectors
Latex information:
  • Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Product available through Philips affiliate RespirTech, the manufacturer and distributor of the InCourage system.
  • (1)Millia CE, Hansen LG, Weber A, Warwick WJ. High-Frequency Chest Compression: effect of the third generation compression waveform. Biomed Instrum Technol 2004; 38:322:328. Note: 8 CF patient study comparing triangular vs. sine waveform technology.

