Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers of 2021” List

Cambridge, Mass. – February 11, 2021 – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the company earned a top spot on Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers of 2021” list. Philips ranked 135 out of the top 500 large companies nationally, moving up 21 spots from the previous list. A complete list of companies named to Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers of 2021” is available at https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers.
America’s Best Employers were selected based on an independent survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Respondents were then asked to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.