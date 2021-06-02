Philips and Akumin partner to advance radiology performance and quality, and reimagine radiology network ecosystems

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Plantation, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Akumin Inc., a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the U.S., today announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Philips’ new Radiology Operations Command Center across Akumin’s outpatient imaging centers and co-create clinical standards for Akumin’s MR and CT imaging modalities.

Designed to centralize, virtualize, and standardize network-wide imaging operations while facilitating secure remote access, Philips’ vendor-agnostic command center broadens the scope of collaboration and expertise sharing between technologists, radiologists and imaging operations teams across multiple sites - capabilities that fit perfectly into Akumin’s networked imaging center model. Akumin, which currently operates over 130 outpatient imaging centers across seven U.S. states, is Philips’ first large-scale commercial Radiology Operations Command Center customer in North America.