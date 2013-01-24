Home
Diagnosis

A quick and convenient sleep diagnosis is everything

 

We believe a lifetime of compliance comes from enhancing comfort and engagement before therapy even begins – at the very start of diagnosis.

Challenges

But a number of challenges can stand in the way:

 

  • Sleep tests can be an uncomfortable experience for patients
  • Home sleep tests are becoming more common, but they aren’t always efficient or profitable
  • Scoring can be challenging and time-consuming for clinicians
  • Linking test data with a patient’s electronic health record is cumbersome, especially with disparate systems
  • After a sleep test, the patient transition to a DME for mask selection and setup doesn’t always go smoothly
Physician icon

Philips offers solutions to help make life better
at every stage of diagnosis:

We’re redesigning the OSA diagnostic experience with a new height of sensitivity, to help enable patients to conduct their sleep tests and screenings with more ease, speed, and precision – and to improve the process for you, too.

OSA solutions to support your journey

Alice NightOne

Alice NightOne

 

Allows patients to conduct a sleep test from the comfort of their own home.

 

  • Helps patients get the study done right – the first night
Sleepware G3

Sleepware G3

 

Diagnostic software with Somnolyzer offers easy-to-use capabilities to help you manage both in-lab and at-home studies.

 

  • A robust platform with enhanced functionality to help busy sleep labs better meet their business and workflow needs, regardless of their lab size
Somnolyzer

Somnolyzer 4.1

 

Helps simplify and improve sleep study productivity, accuracy, and consistency.

 

  • Replaces the need for technologist scoring1*
  • Provides patients with quicker results
  • Yields data that’s easy to understand and integrate
Mask Selector 2d

Mask selector

 

Helps patients get a personalized mask recommendation right from home, for a personal touch of safety and convenience

 

  • Mask Selector 2D uses technology patients are likely to already have – like a cell phone, tablet, or computer – to take one simple photo, so you can give them the right mask recommendation, from afar
HL7 connectivity

HL7 connectivity

 

Helps you integrate data easily and efficiently, so you have the complete picture of patient health.

 

  • Flexible HL7 interfacing capabilities to support varying approaches by EHR vendors
  • Allows seamless connectivity and smooth data transmission, across multiple devices, whether in-home or in the lab

We're going further to help patients begin their journey comfortably. To help them accept therapy from the start, and ease OSA management down the road.

See how we’re here to help you simplify the complexities of OSA care, every step of the way:

*The Somnolyzer scoring algorithms generate an output that is ready for review and interpretation by a physician.

 

Reference:

1. Philips sponsored study, results on file.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

