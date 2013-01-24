Patient Initiation and ongoing sleep therapy compliance

Long-term sustainable therapy starts with comfort and connectivity in every way. Keeping patients engaged – and your team one step ahead.
Promotes ongoing usage by providing a personalized mask recommendation – so a suboptimal fit doesn’t stand in the way of compliance
Takes the work off your shoulders to motivate and coach patients through their initial 90-day acclimation period.
A personalized tracking tool that keeps patients informed and connected, so they can stay committed to their therapy.
Offers enhanced connected capabilities to the entire care team, so they can work together to manage patients remotely, in perfect harmony.
Provides non-invasive and effective sleep therapy for positional OSA patients, to promote ongoing adherence.
Helps support long-term patient use while creating new efficiencies for your business.
Helps patients extend the benefits of therapy, wherever the road may lead.
This, in turn, will free you to reach more patients, and simply do more, to realize healthcare’s highest promise.
*In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of approximately 15,000 SystemOne patients, patients who used SleepMapper, which has been rebranded to DreamMapper, demonstrated 22% greater adherence to the therapy than patients who did not use SleepMapper.
†When compared to Philips Respironics 22mm performance tubing head-to-head, incentivized trial, of DreamStation 15mm tubing vs. DreamStation 12mm micro-flexible tubing, 2016 (n=31).
