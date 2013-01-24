Home
Ongoing OSA therapy compliance

Patient initiation and ongoing sleep therapy compliance is everything

 

Long-term sustainable therapy starts with comfort and connectivity in every way. Keeping patients engaged – and your team one step ahead.

Challenges

But there are a number of obstacles that threaten success:

 

  • 30%-40% of PAP therapy patients are estimated to be non-adherent in the first 90 days1
  • 25% of patients require an adjustment to prescription pressures in the first 90 days1
  • Patients often find it hard to maintain therapy when traveling
Patient centric ongoing OSA compliance icon

Philips offers solutions to help make life better 
at every stage of initiation and compliance:

Patient first night icon

Patient First Night

90 day compliance icon

90 Day Compliance

Personalized care and management icon

Personalized Care and Management

Long-term Usage and Engagement icon

Long-term Usage and Engagement

We’re ceaselessly refining and redesigning our industry-leading sleep and respiratory therapy. To be more integrated, for seamless intervention. To be naturally intuitive – and smart app-assisted – for effortless management by physicians and patients alike. To help patients achieve proper rhythm with each breath – the only way breathing should be. All to help redefine therapy success and drive the business of care delivery forward.

Featured solutions

Mask selector

Mask Selector

 

Promotes ongoing usage by providing a personalized mask recommendation – so a suboptimal fit doesn’t stand in the way of compliance

 

  • Patients report being more confident they will continue using their recommended mask when set up with Mask Selector2
  • Patients are more likely to continue using their recommended mask2
Patient Adherence Management System (PAMS)

Patient Adherence Management System (PAMS)

 

Takes the work off your shoulders to motivate and coach patients through their initial 90-day acclimation period.

 

  • Helps increase adherence by 49%, on average3
  • 79.5% of all PAMS patients meet the 90-day CMS compliance guidelines4
DreamMapper

DreamMapper

 

A personalized tracking tool that keeps patients informed and connected, so they can stay committed to their therapy.

 

  • The #1 downloaded and top-rated PAP therapy adherence app
  • Helps you empower your patients to take charge of their sleep therapy
  • Patients on DreamMapper achieved compliance faster than 90 days5
  • 22% more adherence when using DreamMapper*
  • Frees up your team’s time to see more new patients, as well as manage those who may need extra attention
Care orchestrator

Care Orchestrator

 

Offers enhanced connected capabilities to the entire care team, so they can work together to manage patients remotely, in perfect harmony.

 

  • Monitor, qualify, and assess patient condition – all from a single screen
  • Remotely change advanced therapy and comfort features
  • Access data from any Philips-connected device, at virtually any time, from anywhere
  • Enables you to prioritize the use of resources on those who need them most
NightBalance

NightBalance

 

Provides non-invasive and effective sleep therapy for positional OSA patients, to promote ongoing adherence.

 

  • A compact, easy-to-use, palm-sized device that’s worn comfortably and discreetly across the chest
  • Uses gentle vibrations to prompt patients to change sleeping positions without disturbing their sleep6,7
  • >70% of patients using NightBalance reported feeling less sleepy and more refreshed during the day8
  • Adherence with NightBalance was significantly higher than PAP in patients with positional OSA9
DreamStation

DreamStation

 

Helps support long-term patient use while creating new efficiencies for your business.

 

  • Its sleek, modern design helps patients feel less like they’re using a medical device, and more like they’re using lifestyle technology
  • EZ-Start can help patients gradually adapt to their prescribed level of therapy, using an innovative pressure acclimation algorithm with automatic, personalized adjustments to PAP pressure over the first 30 days
  • DreamStation’s C-Flex feature was clinically shown to increase nightly usage, compared with traditional CPAP therapy10
  • Connects to Philips patient compliance management software, making it easy for you to manage compliance and therapy
DreamStation Go

DreamStation Go

 

Helps patients extend the benefits of therapy, wherever the road may lead.

 

  • Made for easy travel, with a built-in power supply for increased portability
  • Features the smallest and lightest tubing ever offered by Philips, to improve freedom of movement while patients sleep
  • A built-in USB charging port provides easy charging of cell phones or other devices, for added convenience
We're empowering key aspects of OSA care to be as low-touch, low-cost, and low-labor as possible -- to give providers the tools they need to drive patient compliance and refine the operations of care delivery.

 

This, in turn, will free you to reach more patients, and simply do more, to realize healthcare’s highest promise.

See how we’re here to help you simplify the complexities of OSA care, every step of the way:

*In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of approximately 15,000 SystemOne patients, patients who used SleepMapper, which has been rebranded to DreamMapper, demonstrated 22% greater adherence to the therapy than patients who did not use SleepMapper.

When compared to Philips Respironics 22mm performance tubing head-to-head, incentivized trial, of DreamStation 15mm tubing vs. DreamStation 12mm micro-flexible tubing, 2016 (n=31).

 

References:

 

1. 2020 Analysis of 41,703 US Care Orchestrator patients.

2. Data analysis after 90 days of use. Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310; n=253 completed questionnaire). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=118) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=135).

3. Retrospective study using 2014 -2016 EncoreAnywhere data from Home Care Providers using PAMS for at least six months. Adherence measured by CMS Compliance guidelines - minimum of 4 hours of use over 70% of the nights during a consecutive 30 day period within the first 90 days of use.

4. PAMS White Paper. CMS Compliance definition - minimum of 4 hours of use over 70% of the nights during a consecutive 30 day period within the first 90 days of use.

5. White paper – DreamMapper: A mobile application and website to engage sleep apnea patients in PAP therapy and improve adherence to treatment.

6. van Maanen et al. 2013, The sleep position trainer: a new treatment for positional obstructive sleep apnoea.

7. Eijsvogel et al. 2015, Sleep Position Trainer versus Tennis Ball Technique in Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome.

8. Dutch Apnea Society (Apneuvereniging) survey based on 75 NightBalance users for an average of 2.2 years; 2017.

9. Berry RB, et al, NightBalance Sleep Position Treatment Device versus Auto-adjusting Positive Airway Pressure for Treatment of Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, Accepted Papers, 2/27/2019.

10. C-Flex was clinically shown to increase nightly usage by 1 hour and 42 minutes compared to traditional CPAP therapy.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

