Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Setup and training

Simple OSA patient setup and training is everything

 

Taking the guesswork and labor out of therapy setup helps give patients and your care team a meaningful advantage. To make care run more efficiently at every breath.

Challenges

But there are so many potential stumbling blocks:

 
  • Mask fitting and selection can be time-consuming
  • 1 out of 3 patients1 needs to be refitted for a mask after a sleep test
  • Potential programming of individual devices is inefficient
  • Complex devices and challenging setups can lead to difficulties with training
  • Patients increasingly prefer remote options, and less in-person care
Patient centric setup icon

Philips offers solutions to help make life better
at every stage of setup and training:

Mask fitting icon

Mask Fitting

Device icon

Device Setup

Mask fitting icon

Patient Setup and Training

A patient’s mask is the most intimate part of therapy, so our focus is to provide a form of comfort that can only be described as innate. With an unparalleled breadth of mask options and data-driven mask selection, we’re ensuring patients can find the right mask the first time – to drive comfort and self-management from the first night.

 

Therapy can then begin effortlessly. It's fully automated from home delivery and setup to live coaching on device use.

Featured solutions

Mask selector

Mask Selector

 

Uses 46,200 unique facial points to match patients with the mask that’s right for them.

 

  • Mask Selector 3D lets you use our data-driven technology to find the right fit, the first time2
  • Mask Selector 2D can determine an accurate, precise mask recommendation – with just one picture of the patient, taken right from home
  • Recommendations include mask type, cushion size, frame size, and the ideal DreamWear Under-the-Nose precise-fit cushion for each patient
  • 9 out of 10 patients are successfully fit with one mask at initial setup3
  • 52% reduction in refits through the first 90 days of compliance4
Learn more
DreamWear

DreamWear

 

Radically redesigned to be the closest thing to wearing no mask at all.5-7

 

  • Features a minimalistic, over-the-head hose design so patients can experience freedom of movement and choose the sleep position they want
  • Patients can enjoy their nighttime routine – and wear glasses, read, and watch television before bed5-7 – without a nose hose getting in the way
Learn more
DreamWisp

DreamWisp

 

Combines the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-head auto seal cushion – for a convenient fit both patients and clinicians appreciate.

 

  • Patients can sleep comfortably at every turn, without tubing in the way
  • 64% of ResMed AirFit N20 users said they would switch to a DreamWisp mask8
  • 87% of clinicians said DreamWisp fits better than the ResMed AirFit™ N20 mask9
  • 97% of clinicians are more satisfied with the seal of DreamWisp than the seal of ResMed’s AirFit™ N209
Learn more
DreamStation

DreamStation

 

Offers a guided, intuitive setup, to make getting started with therapy easy for you and your patients.

 

  • An Advanced Menus feature defaults to a simplified view, to help provide you with efficient setup, streamlined patient training, and an enhanced overall experience
  • Includes tools to help make it easy for patients starting PAP therapy. EZ-Start can help patients gradually acclimate to therapy, while SmartRamp allows users to fall asleep to lower pressures
Learn more
Care orchestrator

Care Orchestrator

 

Puts the power of remote setup at your fingertips – so you can set up and manage more patients from afar.

 

  • With one user log-in, you can remotely manage multiple devices, access breath-by-breath waveform reports, and efficiently create and search patient records
Learn more
Patient Adherence Management System (PAMS)

Patient Adherence Management System (PAMS)

 

Helps you get patients started on the right track, without needing to see them in person.

 

  • One-on-one remote care through live-call coaching
  • Ongoing sleep apnea education from a team of sleep coaches
  • Shown to get patients adherent quickly, keep them on therapy longer, and help them stay engaged with PAP therapy
  • Empowers you to deploy resources more strategically, by reducing the burden on your respiratory therapists and customer service staff
Learn more
Home delivery and remote setup

Home Delivery and Remote Setup

 

Gets therapy started on the right foot and provides convenience for both patients and providers

 

  • A complete sleep apnea setup kit delivered right to the patient’s doorstep
  • Consumer-friendly packaging and detailed instructions make it easy for DMEs to get patients up and running on therapy
  • 85% of patients enrolled in the Philips Respironics 30-day mask program through HDRS kept their original PAP mask during the first 30 days of therapy10
  • Designed to support business growth and efficiency by saving time on implementation
Learn more

With tools that ease your resources and support patient engagement, you can help enable your patients – and your business – to be ready for anything.

See how we’re here to help you simplify the complexities of OSA care, every step of the way:

Diagnosis
Quick and convenient sleep diagnosis
Training
Simple OSA patient setup and training
Long term
Patient Initiation and ongoing sleep therapy compliance
Return to OSA Management home page

References:

1. Mastromatto N, Killough K, Keenan BT, et al. The effects of changing the first CPAP mask on compliance. Sleep 41(suppl_1):A399-A400. DOI: 10.1093/sleep/ zsy061.1074.

2. Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

3. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

4. Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153 randomized, n=151 fit) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

5. DreamWear Under The Nose: ​

• Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed P10. ​

• Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2.

6. DreamWear Full Face:​

• Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.​

7. DreamWear Gel Pillows:​

• Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2017 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=80). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX and P10, F&P Opus and Pilairo, and Philips Nuance and Nuance Pro​.

• Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n = 72). Prescribed masks include ResMed Aifit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance / Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo​.

8. Users study; Combined population of PRI Wisp (n=25) and ResMed AirFit N20 (n=91) users: Patient preference study, September 2018, at 30 days.

9. April 2018 Clinician Ease of Use trial, n=30; compared masks included ResMed Airfit N20 and Philips Respironics Wisp.

10. Retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics on 6/10/2020 of the Encore Anywhere database that compared 30 day mask refits for patients (n=15,315) entered into the Home Delivery and Remote Setup service.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand