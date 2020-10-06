Simple OSA patient setup and training

Taking the guesswork and labor out of therapy setup helps give patients and your care team a meaningful advantage. To make care run more efficiently at every breath.
A patient’s mask is the most intimate part of therapy, so our focus is to provide a form of comfort that can only be described as innate. With an unparalleled breadth of mask options and data-driven mask selection, we’re ensuring patients can find the right mask the first time – to drive comfort and self-management from the first night.
Therapy can then begin effortlessly. It's fully automated from home delivery and setup to live coaching on device use.
Uses 46,200 unique facial points to match patients with the mask that’s right for them.
Radically redesigned to be the closest thing to wearing no mask at all.5-7
Combines the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top-of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-head auto seal cushion – for a convenient fit both patients and clinicians appreciate.
Offers a guided, intuitive setup, to make getting started with therapy easy for you and your patients.
Puts the power of remote setup at your fingertips – so you can set up and manage more patients from afar.
Helps you get patients started on the right track, without needing to see them in person.
Gets therapy started on the right foot and provides convenience for both patients and providers
