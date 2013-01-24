Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Sleep diagnostics

Upgrade your PSG.

Downsize your budget.

 

 

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
Alice 6 upgrade offer

Upgrade any existing PSG system by purchasing our premium accessory package for only $16,499!

$17,999

Alice 6 convenience bundle price

-

$1,500*

Upgrade discount

=

$16,499

*Customer must relinquish their existing PSG system to receive the $1,500 upgrade discount
Philips is a Platinum sponsor of the American Association of Sleep Technologists (AAST)

Premium Alice 6 LDxS PSG Sleep System includes:

  • Base station and headbox (amplifier)
  • Sleepware G3 software Somnolyzer**
  • Unlimited core Sleepware/software updates
  • Unlimited Sleepware/software licensing
  • Installation and on-site customer training
  • 4 hours of custom report writing per site
  • Live 24/7/365 technical/product support
  • Loaner units available while under warranty
  • 2 year product warranty
  • Excellent leasing packages available

Premium accessory package includes:
 

  • Deli OptiPlex 7020 or better desktop computer/3 year pro support warranty
  • 24” wide-screen color monitor
  • Premium digital pan-tilt zoom video camera package
  • Full Pro-Tech sensor kit, including 2 zRIP Durabelts
  • Nonin Xpod pulse oximeter and sensor

    **Somnolyzer is an optional, per use, auto-scoring feature

Looking for a basic PSG upgrade?


See what our Alice LDE system has to offer for only $13,999

Upgrade resources

PSG comparison guide

To help you make an informed decision on the different offerings out there
6 factors to consider 

When purchasing a sleep PSG system
Alice 6 LDE PSG

Purchase our basic system with accessory package bundle
Alice 6 LDxS PSG

Purchase our premium system with premium accessory package
See why US sleep labs choose Philips Alice PSG systems more than any other system*.

*2016 Philips sponsored 3rd party blinded market study

Sleep Diagnostics

See firsthand

why US sleep labs choose Alice PSG systems
more than any other system*.

 

 

*2016 Philips sponsored market study
Sleep apnea therapy

Consumer resources and information

 

Browse Philips full line of sleep therapy products and explore consumer resources.
Learn more

Brochure: Philips Sleep Diagnostics Products and Solutions Guide
