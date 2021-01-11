Sonic power meets intelligent care, with the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth and gums, offering a truly unique and personalized brushing experience. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, the cleaning motions you use and the coverage you achieve – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also monitor how long and how often you brush.

Most of us apply too much pressure while brushing, which is why the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. Its state-of-the-art technology is simple and effortless, delivering the ultimate clean every time.