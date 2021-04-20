Philips produces one hundred millionth blade for its OneBlade, the product that disrupted the grooming market

The must-have styling tool of a new generation
Over the last few years, there has been a major shift in facial hair styles that has completely disrupted the grooming market. People worldwide, especially millennials (18 - 34 year olds), are shaving less, styling more, and expressing their individualism by styling their facial hair. Despite this widespread change in behavior, which had not previously been seen for decades, the tools at their disposal had hardly changed until Philips disrupted the shaving and grooming market in 2016 with a new solution - the OneBlade. This unique single tool allows users to style, trim and edge any length of facial hair in complete comfort and convenience. The OneBlade already boasts over 27 million users worldwide, with the number still growing fast.