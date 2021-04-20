Philips produces one hundred millionth blade for its OneBlade, the product that disrupted the grooming market

“At Philips, we believe people should be able to embrace their individuality so they can be what they want to be, not just today but next year and the year after,” said Dominique Oh, Business Leader Grooming and Beauty at Philips. “It’s why our innovation teams continue to develop tools that allow them to achieve the look they want in an easy way or find the look that’s right for them. I am proud to see this unique blade, designed and invented by Philips for OneBlade, reaching the important milestone of 100 million blades produced.”