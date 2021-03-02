Philips spotlights new integrated informatics and system solutions to drive workflow optimization and advance precision diagnosis at ECR 2021

Integrated, smart solutions for more confident decision-making
The effective capture, analysis and reporting of data is at the core of modern diagnosis. At ECR 2021, Philips will showcase integrated, end-to-end solutions designed to provide more informed and confident decision-making. With the challenges of COVID-19 adding to existing stress on imaging departments, Philips has furthered its commitment to a “systems view” of imaging, focused on the specific challenges that patients, staff, clinicians, and administrators experience at each phase of the imaging pathway. Innovative solutions address system-wide challenges through the integration, digitization, and virtualization of the radiology workflow.