With almost 40 years’ experience of aerosol therapy excellence in the treatment of respiratory diseases (COPD, Asthma, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis), Philips Respiratory Care solutions reduce the overall treatment burden by creating an easier patient experience.
As a leader in health technology, Philips offers innovative portable mesh nebulizers, jet nebulizers, valved holding chambers (spacers), inspiratory muscle trainers (IMT), positive expiratory pressure (PEP) devices and peak flow meters. Philips can help you match the right device to your patients to optimize treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. Together, these qualities have the potential to help give your COPD and asthma patients freedom to enjoy the important things in life.
Our advanced aerosol delivery products are the only home-use devices featuring Aerogen Vibronic® meshes*, the same unique palladium vibrating mesh technology used in hospital ventilators worldwide to deliver aerosolized medications. The central aperture plate is just 5mm in diameter and is perforated with 1000 precision formed holes that vibrate at 128,000 times per second, to produce the optimum particle size for deep lung penetration.
*excluding I-neb
This Respiratory Drug Delivery e-Learning curriculum is a progressive clinical education program, which, enables the learner to develop their knowledge on the benefits of aerosol drug delivery. The six modules address a number of key areas of respiratory drug delivery such as: Physiology, disease awareness & the principles of nebulization.
The webinar series is posted on Better Outcomes, a healthcare education site and is approved for CME and CRCE credit at no charge to clinicians. In the first webinar, Dr. Abramson will discuss the topic of poorly controlled asthma, tips to minimize asthma flare-ups and tactics to maximize asthma control. The second webinar focuses on challenges implementing evidence-based asthma control guidelines. Some of the biggest pain points with implementation is patient education in self-management, poor medication adherence and inadequate lifestyle modification. This activity will emphasize a multi-disciplinary approach to patient self-management and the integration of asthma care.