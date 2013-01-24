The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.
OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.
Highly visible expiratory valve
Easy disassembly
The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.
Anti-static chamber
OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.
Adapter
High flow whistle
LiteTouch VHC mask
This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.
Flat bottom
