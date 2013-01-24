Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Enhancing patient comfort and flexibility

 

Sleep Therapy

Our sleep therapy systems are designed with the needs of care practitioners and patients in mind. These quality systems reflect our commitment to providing exceptional therapy, enhanced patient comfort, and essential compliance tools so important in today's challenging environment. All DreamStation devices and most System One devices are compatible with our DreamMapper mobile and web-based system that lets OSA patients enhance their sleep therapy experience.

 

Philips Respironics has the most prescribed PAP systems by U.S. sleep physicians*

*2016 Philips blinded incentivized survey of U.S. Sleep physicians (n=180)

Introducing DreamStation Go

Travel CPAP system

Learn more

Convenience without compromise

 

Whether you’re traveling for business or venturing out on the vacation of a lifetime,  Dreamstation Go provides an easy, reliable and portable PAP experience when you refuse to compromise.

 

DreamStation Go features:

 

  • Gives your patients the freedom to choose the mask they want. * No proprietary masks required.
  • Offers the same therapy and comfort features used by more than 5 million Philips Respironics PAP users
  • Overnight battery option available
  • Only travel CPAP with integrated USB port for easy charging of mobile devices and 12mm micro-flexible travel tubing.
  • With our Patient management software, Encore Anywhere/Care Orchestrator, 2 patient PAP systems can be combined not one  patient report helping you with workflow efficiencies
  • Complies with FAA requirements for in-flight use
Sleep apnea therapy

Consumer resources and information

 

Browse Philips full line of sleep therapy products and explore consumer resources.

Learn more

