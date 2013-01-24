Home
DreamStation BiPAP autoSV Servo-ventilation system

DreamStation BiPAP autoSV

Servo-ventilation system

For patients with central sleep apnea, complex sleep apnea and periodic breathing, DreamStation BiPAP autoSV is designed to deliver optimal ventilation with minimal intervention. Its clinically proven algorithm provides support when needed, and works with patient breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure, pressure support and machine breaths - so your patients can experience comfortable, restful sleep.

Features
Auto pressure support for periodic breathing

Patients with complex sleep apnea often demonstrate periodic breathing patterns. Our clinically proven servo-ventilation algorithm is designed to adjust pressure support accordingly to stabilize breathing and deliver the minimum level of mechanical intervention.
Auto back-up rate to treat central events

In the presence of central events, it is important to deliver sufficient ventilation while still allowing natural pauses in breathing. Our BiPAP autoSV’s auto back-up rate is designed to provide support during central apneas while encouraging spontaneous breathing.
Auto EPAP for upper airways patency

Our patented DreamStation BiPAP autoSV features an auto EPAP algorithm designed to keep the upper airways open. This algorithm responds to obstructive events and proactively searches for the lowest possible therapy pressure.
Powerful patient-driven design

Designed for ease of use with feedback from hundreds of patients, DreamStation incorporates smart features like a patient-facing color screen, and a sleek, low-profile design.
Support for long-term use

DreamStation includes features such as Daily Progress Feedback and DreamMapper patient self-management system to help sleep apnea patients start therapy and stay motivated for the long term.
Designed to create efficiency

With remote troubleshooting tools like Performance Check, and connectivity options including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and cellular, DreamStation can help reduce costly home visits and let you focus your attention where it needs to be.

The Philips Respironics servo-ventilation algorithm has been clinically proven to:

 

  • Reduce the frequency of obstructive & central events
  • Reduce AHI
  • Improve Quality of Life
  • *Lee-Chiong, T., et al., Clinical update of BiPAP autoSV for treatment of Sleep Disordered Breathing, Philips white paper, Sept. 2015

