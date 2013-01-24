DreamWear Mask with multiple cushion options

Shop for sleep and respiratory care products
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. With more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³
Exceptional fit and comfort
Freedom of movement
Like wearing nothing at all
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right fit for your patients is fast and easy with our award-winning DreamWear mask, now with the option of either an under-the-nose nasal or gel pillow cushion. Simply swap out one for the other without the time consuming step of re-fitting a new mask or headgear. Patients say wearing DreamWear feels like they are not wearing a mask at all.*
|
DreamWear fitpak
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
|
1116700
|
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
|
1116701
|
DreamWear with headgear, small frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116685
|
Medium
|
1116686
|
Large
|
1116687
|
Medium-wide
|
1116688
|
DreamWear with headgear, medium frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116680
|
Medium
|
1116681
|
Large
|
1116682
|
Medium-wide
|
1116683
|
DreamWear with headgear, large frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116690
|
Medium
|
1116691
|
Large
|
1116692
|
Medium-wide
|
1116693
|
DreamWear without headgear, small frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116710
|
Medium
|
1116711
|
Large
|
1116712
|
Medium-wide
|
1116713
|
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116705
|
Medium
|
1116706
|
Large
|
1116707
|
Medium-wide
|
1116708
|
DreamWear without headgear, large frame
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small
|
1116715
|
Medium
|
1116716
|
Large
|
1116717
|
Medium-wide
|
1116718
|
DreamWear replacement parts
|
|
Item
|
Part Number
|
Small nasal cushion
|
1116740
|
Medium nasal cushion
|
1116741
|
Large nasal cushion
|
1116742
|
Medium-wide nasal cushion
|
1116743
|
Headgear
|
1116750
|
Small frame
|
1116745
|
Medium frame
|
1116746
|
Large frame
|
1116747
|
Fabric wraps
|
1116754
|
Sizing gauge
|
1116752
For new or experienced sleep apnea patients, adjusting to sleep therapy can be a challenge. Help your patients get the rest they deserve with DreamWear – a radical departure from traditional mask technology. Designed to keep patients engaged in their therapy, the revolutionary mask design makes it easy to swap cushions and find the perfect fit for your patients.
Top-of-the-head tubing, interchangeable cushions and exceptional comfort deliver an extraordinary experience, now with three cushion options: nasal, gel pillows, and full face.*
*Not all cushions are available in all markets.
