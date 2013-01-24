DreamWear Mask with multiple cushion options

Home
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. With more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³

Exceptional fit and comfort

Exceptional fit and comfort

Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Freedom of movement

DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Like wearing nothing at all

DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Simply switch cushions without changing masks

Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
DreamWear Gel Mask

One mask. Two cushions.
More options.
Introducing interchangeable gel pillows
cushions on the innovative DreamWear mask

 

Finding the right fit for your patients is fast and easy with our award-winning DreamWear mask, now with the option of either an under-the-nose nasal or gel pillow cushion. Simply swap out one for the other without the time consuming step of re-fitting a new mask or headgear. Patients say wearing DreamWear feels like they are not wearing a mask at all.*
Ordering Information


Available in 4 sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Medium-Wide  

 

 

DreamWear fitpak

Item

Part Number

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116700
DreamWear without headgear, medium frame, all cushion sizes
1116701

DreamWear with headgear, small frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116685
Medium
1116686
Large
1116687
Medium-wide
1116688

DreamWear with headgear, medium frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116680
Medium
1116681
Large
1116682
Medium-wide
1116683

DreamWear with headgear, large frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116690
Medium
1116691
Large
1116692
Medium-wide
1116693

DreamWear without headgear, small frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116710
Medium
1116711
Large
1116712
Medium-wide
1116713

DreamWear without headgear, medium frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116705
Medium
1116706
Large
1116707
Medium-wide
1116708

DreamWear without headgear, large frame

Item

Part Number

Small
1116715
Medium
1116716
Large
1116717
Medium-wide
1116718

DreamWear replacement parts

Item

Part Number

Small nasal cushion
1116740
Medium nasal cushion
1116741
Large nasal cushion
1116742
Medium-wide nasal cushion
1116743
Headgear
1116750
Small frame
1116745
Medium frame
1116746
Large frame
1116747
Fabric wraps
1116754
Sizing gauge
1116752

Experience Philips Respironics  DreamWear – the mask that’s changing everything

Dreamwear mask with multiple cushions

For new or experienced sleep apnea patients, adjusting to sleep therapy can be a challenge. Help your patients get the rest they deserve with DreamWear – a radical departure from traditional mask technology. Designed to keep patients engaged in their therapy, the revolutionary mask design makes it easy to swap cushions and find the perfect fit for your patients.

 

Top-of-the-head tubing, interchangeable cushions and exceptional comfort deliver an extraordinary experience, now with three cushion options: nasal, gel pillows, and full face.*

 

*Not all cushions are available in all markets.

Not all cushions are available in all markets.
  • ¹Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed P10. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). ¹Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20,Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2
  • ²Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2017 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=80). Prescribed masks include Resmed Swift FX and P10, F&P Opus and Pilairo, and Philips Nuance and Nuance Pro. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n = 72). Prescribed masks include ResMed Aifit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance / Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo
  • ³Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.
  • ⁴Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.

