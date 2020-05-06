Philips first of its kind ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment provides a gentler approach to imaging children

“The new pediatric assessment solution on the EPIQ Elite system has elevated our ultrasound practice at Phoenix Children’s,” said Dr. Luis Goncalves, Pediatric Radiologist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “In particular, the solution’s new transducer offers exceptional clinical performance and versatility across many pediatric applications. For example, the intracranial detail we see in the neonatal head is truly exceptional.”

Pediatric patients come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiniest premature newborn baby to adult-sized pediatric patients, Philips offers a complete imaging solution to elevate diagnostic confidence in even the most challenging cases. The Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment includes a new pediatric transducer, offering a 30% greater penetration2 for more detailed images, and has a tailored pediatric workflow to help clinicians diagnose pediatric patients more quickly.

“Diagnostic confidence is vital for any clinician, especially when diagnosing the most sensitive patients,” said Jeff Cohen, Vice President, and General Manager General Imaging Ultrasound at Philips. “Philips ultimate ultrasound solutions provide the right level of image detail and context that clinicians need to make a precise diagnosis.”

The Philips ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment is cleared for pediatric clinical use. It extends Philips’ portfolio of dedicated solutions on the Philips Ultrasound System (EPIQ Elite) tailored to the needs of particular medical specialties. Ultrasound solutions for clinical use from Philips are available for the assessment of Small Parts, Liver, Vascular, Breast, and now Pediatrics.