Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | United States​

Apr 27, 2021

Philips Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List


Surveyed employees recognize Philips for its diligent efforts in fostering an inclusive culture, fueling employee collaboration and engagement

Cambridge, MA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has been recognized on Forbes’s America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list. Philips’ inclusion on this prestigious ranking demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring its culture is engrained with diversity and inclusion, particularly during a defining year such as 2020. Philips ranked 140 on the 2021 list, jumping 300 spots from 2020.
“We have seen the development and growth of diverse employee networks across the globe and believe that open and honest dialogue is the key to trust and progress”

Lauren Gohde

Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. Companies were evaluated on four criteria including: Direct feedback from employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their workplace; participants’ evaluation of diversity among other employers in their respective industries; diversity among a company’s top executives and Board of Directors; and various diversity engagement indictors. While Philips aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities worldwide, this recognition illustrates the company’s efforts to empower its own employees, celebrate diverse viewpoints, and foster a culture where people feel valued, safe and supported to be their best.
 

“On top of COVID-19 and the healthcare inequalities it exposed, societal unrest and racial tension continue to be defining moments for the country as well as many organizations,” said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead. “At Philips, we are taking time to have important conversations around the different backgrounds and strengths we bring. We have seen the development and growth of diverse employee networks across the globe and believe that open and honest dialogue is the key to trust and progress. While there is always work to be done, I’m proud of our ability to embrace our differences and seek diverse experiences.”
 

This most recent accolade is another example of Philips’ ongoing investment in building diverse workplaces. In March 2021, Philips ranked among “Top 50 Employers” for multicultural employees by Equal Opportunity magazine, and in January 2021, Philips was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality. The company was previously highlighted in Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity. Philips will continue to prioritize equality and diversity in all aspects of their work, believing that every individual should be treated fairly and respectfully and have equal access to opportunities and resources. 

 

Forbes’s full America’s Best Employers for Diversity list is available here.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Click here to read moreRead less

Topics

Awards & recognition Press release

Contacts

Avi Dines

Avi Dines

Philips North America

Tel: +1 781-690-3814
Silvie Casanova

Silvie Casanova

Philips North America

Tel: +1 781-879-0692

Media assets

Download image (.jpg) Employees huddling
290.0 KB
Discover all media assets

Share on social media

Related news