Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. Companies were evaluated on four criteria including: Direct feedback from employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their workplace; participants’ evaluation of diversity among other employers in their respective industries; diversity among a company’s top executives and Board of Directors; and various diversity engagement indictors. While Philips aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities worldwide, this recognition illustrates the company’s efforts to empower its own employees, celebrate diverse viewpoints, and foster a culture where people feel valued, safe and supported to be their best.



“On top of COVID-19 and the healthcare inequalities it exposed, societal unrest and racial tension continue to be defining moments for the country as well as many organizations,” said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead. “At Philips, we are taking time to have important conversations around the different backgrounds and strengths we bring. We have seen the development and growth of diverse employee networks across the globe and believe that open and honest dialogue is the key to trust and progress. While there is always work to be done, I’m proud of our ability to embrace our differences and seek diverse experiences.”



This most recent accolade is another example of Philips’ ongoing investment in building diverse workplaces. In March 2021, Philips ranked among “Top 50 Employers” for multicultural employees by Equal Opportunity magazine, and in January 2021, Philips was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality. The company was previously highlighted in Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity. Philips will continue to prioritize equality and diversity in all aspects of their work, believing that every individual should be treated fairly and respectfully and have equal access to opportunities and resources.

Forbes’s full America’s Best Employers for Diversity list is available here.