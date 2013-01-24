Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    about us topbanner

     

    Philips Dental Professional Support

    Office hours and location

     

    This website is provided to you by:

     

    Philips Oral Healthcare

    1600 Summer St.

    P.O. Box 120015

    Stamford, CT 06912-0015

    USA

     

    Toll-Free: (800) 203-3344

    Fax: (310) 845-1537

     

    Hours of operation:

    5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

     

    For patients and consumers

     

    With the exception of BreathRx and Sonicare, please note that Philips Oral Healthcare products are dispensed only through licensed dentists. If your own dentist does not carry the product you’re interested in, your dentist’s office may actually purchase from us on your behalf and distribute the products to you. Please consult your dentist or hygienist for general oral healthcare advice.

    For dental professionals

     

    For questions not addressed in our Help section, please call (800) 422-9448.

     

    For Order Help, such as order status, shipping and tracking, changes to your order or to report a problem, please call our Customer Service toll free at (888) 427-9279.

     

    To request a sample, please contact one of our sales representatives at (800) 422-9448.

    International sales department

     

    Phone: (310) 845-8260

    Fax: (310) 845-1515

    Customer service

     

    For questions about your dental professional account or an existing dental professional order: (888) 427-9279

     

    For questions about your Sonicare product: (888) 427-9279


    For all other customer service questions: (888)-744-5477

    Media relations

     

    Heather Salvatore

     

    heather.salvatore@philips.com

    Employment

     

    To inquire or respond to a listing in our employment section

     

    Fax: (310) 845-1514
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us