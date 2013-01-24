Home
Toothbrushes
Better brushing,
every patient,
every time
See advanced sonic technology in action
Play
What’s new
Goals set.
Goals met.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart helps turn your personalized recommendations into oral care success stories.
Explore DiamondClean Smart
A range of models for the unique preferences of your patients
Compare models
Premium models
DiamondClean Smart
Learn more
ExpertClean
Learn more
Standard models
ProtectiveClean
Learn more
DailyClean
Learn more
Children's handles
Sonicare For Kids
Learn more
Proper brushing every time
Full coverage
Guided brushing helps patients brush all areas of the mouth
Longer brushing
Smartimer helps patients brush for the recommended time of two minutes
Gentle cleaning
Pressure sensor tells patients when to brush with a softer touch
1
Maximum comfort
Intensity settings and a variety of brush heads let patients customize the experience
1
Not included with DailyClean
All-in-one bundles
Set up your patients for success at home with these complete oral care systems:
Everyday essentials
Whitening
Gingival health
Orthodontics/periodontal
Call (800) 422-9448
to learn more
Reward patients who keep appointments
Every six months, treat your patients to a replacement brush head as part of the Endless Hygiene program.
Call (800) 422-9448
to learn more
Innovation backed by scientific evidence
View studies
Brush heads for all patient needs
View the full portfolio
