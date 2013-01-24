Home
    Inspired by dental professionals. Designed by scientists. From oral hygiene to whitening to sensitivity relief, Philips Oral Heathcare is reimagining the world of oral care, one revolutionary product at a time.
    When Philips Sonicare became the number one dentist recommended power toothbrush, we maintained our focus on innovation. Our mission is to continuously pioneer new breakthroughs in home oral care technology. The Sonicare FlexCare Platinum power toothbrush is an oral care innovation your patients will actually use. Not only is it backed by clinical studies as being far more effective at removing plaque than a manual toothbrush – it actually helps patients learn better oral care practices through Adaptive Cleaning Technology. 
    Engineering a brighter future

     

    Whitening is the number one request made by today’s dental patients, and Philips answers with Zoom whitening, the number one patient-requested in-office whitener¹ in the world. We’ve partnered with dentists to engineer innovative, effective teeth whitening treatments that deliver the best results.


    Zoom whitening, FlexCare Platinum — no matter what your patients are asking for, Philips Oral Healthcare products give you the tools to create a virtuous cycle of overall oral health, making your patients so happy with their results, they’ll recommend you to their friends.

     

    Our newly formed HealthTech division is dedicated to improving people’s lives, enabling them to live longer and be healthier. HealthTech combines the best of both the consumer and health care world, seamlessly integrating healthy living, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

