    Oral and overall health

    The importance of good oral health is gaining increasing attention as we learn more about the connections between oral and overall health. Numerous studies have revealed linkages between periodontal diseases* and certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others1,2.
    It's about more
    than your smile

    May serious illnesses may be
    associated with your oral health

    Diabetes

    Pre-term birth

    Heart disease

    Stroke

    You can get involved and help your patients Think Mouth, Think health. Download the range of our oral systemic brochures, which will give your patients more information on how poor oral health can impact their heart, pregnancy and the association between poor oral health and diabetes
    Download image (.jpg) Do you know about the link between oral health and diabetes?
    322.0 KB

    Do you know about the link between oral health and diabetes?

    Download image (.jpg) Is poor oral health affecting your pregnancy?
    302.0 KB

    Is poor oral health affecting your pregnancy?

    Download image (.jpg) Can poor oral health impact your heart?
    297.0 KB

    Can poor oral health impact your heart?

    Symposium presenters and research

    "Periodontal diseases will continue to be associated with risk factors for stroke and stroke itself"

    Periodontal diseases may cause local and systemic inflammation,and growing evidence proposes that periodontal infection may belinked to an increase in atherosclerosis-induced conditions, such as stroke. Mounting evidence suggests that treatment and preventionof periodontitis may result in the reduction of this risk.

    Dr. Souvik Sen
    marko-de-jager-thumbnail

    Dr. Steven Offenbacher

    Periodontitis and

    pregnancy outcomes
    steven-offenbacher-thumbnail

    Dr. Souvik Sen

    Periodontal diseases
    and strokes
    bruno-loos-thumbnail

    Dr. Purnima Kumar

    Tobacco and the
    oral microbiome: A smoking gun
    frank-scannapieco-thumbnail

    Jo-Anne Jones

    HPV – Implications
    for dentistry
    evanthia-lalla-thumbnail

    Dr. Brian Novy

    Sleeping with Streptococcus

     
    souvik-sen-thumbnail

    Dr. Chip Whitney

    Medical-dental collaboration
    brian-novy-thumbnail

    Dr. Robert Weyant

    Adverse pregnancy outcomes
    betsy-reynolds-thumbnail

    Betsy Reynolds

    Sleeping with Streptococcus
    maria-goldie-thumbnail

    Dr. Charl Els

    Treating tobacco use and addiction
    2014 Symposium
    2015 Symposium

    Tools to support you

    Philips CARE

    The importance of improving and maintaining optimal oral health needs to be emphasized to patients, and the Philips CARE tool can help you screen patients to assess their risk levels for periodontal disease and provide treatment options. To learn more about the CARE Tool, please see the video and links below.

     

    References  


    1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.

        Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
    2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.
