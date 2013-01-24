Oral and overall health

Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
"Periodontal diseases will continue to be associated with risk factors for stroke and stroke itself"
Periodontal diseases may cause local and systemic inflammation,and growing evidence proposes that periodontal infection may belinked to an increase in atherosclerosis-induced conditions, such as stroke. Mounting evidence suggests that treatment and preventionof periodontitis may result in the reduction of this risk.
1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.
Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.