Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Relief ACP
    Relief ACP
    Relief ACP is the only FDA-cleared dual-action sensitivity relief product available. Its proprietary formula combines the speed of chemical sensitivity relief from potassium nitrate with the profound, long-term relief of amorphous calcium phosphate and fluoride, which precipitates hydroxyapitite and fluorapatite, occluding the dentin tubules. This highly effective formula is ideal for patients who suffer from tooth sensitivity caused by gum recession, root exposure, post root planning, and whitening.
    Buy now

    Philips Resource Center

     

    Visit the Philips Resource library to download procedure instructions, material data safety sheets, clinicals, and marketing materials.
    Resource library
    Understanding ACP

    Understanding ACP

     

    Whitening with ACP means stronger teeth, greater comfort, better results and optimal compliance by your patients. Relief ACP comes with all Philips Zoom take-home kits and can be used as treatment several times daily by everyone, as it has no known allergens.
    Benefits of ACP

    Benefits of ACP

     

    • Enamel protection: The deposition of hydroxyapatite onto teeth protects enamel and restores luster through the remineralization process.

     

    • Reduces sensitivity: Clinical tests comparing Philips Zoom NiteWhite ACP with a NiteWhite formula containing no ACP showed that 30% of patients who used NiteWhite with ACP experienced less sensitivity, with twice as many patients experiencing zero sensitivity.

     

    • Improves appearance: Tooth whiteners with ACP also improve the cosmetic appearance of teeth by restoring enamel luster to create a smoother, glossier appearance.
    Relief ACP Starter Kit

    Relief ACP Starter Kit

    Six filled gel syringes for 12 dual-arch applications and tray material for fabrication.
    Buy now
    Relief ACP Refill Kit

    Relief ACP Refill Kit

    Four filled gel syringes for eight dual-arch applications.
    Buy now
    Relief ACP Multi-Patient Bulk Pack

    Relief ACP Multi-Patient Bulk Pack

    Includes 24 individually packaged, single-filled gel syringes for two dual-arch applications per carton.
    Buy now
    dental professional icon

    Go directly to our online store for dental professionals

    Start shopping
    Dental professionals Icon

    Looking for our consumer site?

    Go to consumer site
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us