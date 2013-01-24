Relief ACP is the only FDA-cleared dual-action sensitivity relief product available. Its proprietary formula combines the speed of chemical sensitivity relief from potassium nitrate with the profound, long-term relief of amorphous calcium phosphate and fluoride, which precipitates hydroxyapitite and fluorapatite, occluding the dentin tubules. This highly effective formula is ideal for patients who suffer from tooth sensitivity caused by gum recession, root exposure, post root planning, and whitening.