    Patient trial program
    no1 dental professional recommended brand

    For patients,
    trying is believing

    Our new in-office trial program allows your patients to test out a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush before they buy. Perfect for anyone still using a manual brush.

    Call 1 (800) 422-9448 today to learn more*

    What’s inside the kit

    The in-office trial kit includes everything you need to help your patients experience a new level of clean.

    Trial kit includes*:

    • 1 ProtectiveClean demonstration handle
    • 1 charger
    • 30 Premium Plaque Control brush heads
    • 30 Premium Gum Care brush heads
    • 60 sanitary handle sleeves
    • Disinfection protocol instruction
    Trial kit includes*:

    • 1 ProtectiveClean demonstration handle
    • 1 charger
    • 30 Premium Plaque Control brush heads
    • 30 Premium Gum Care brush heads
    • 60 sanitary handle sleeves
    • Disinfection protocol instruction
    *Up to 3 refills including brush heads and sleeves can be ordered from your sales representative through 12/31/2021.

    Benefits for your patients and practice

    Allows patients to try risk free before they buy
    Lets you coach and address possible patient concerns
    Helps promote more effective oral care routines at home

    Marketing tools to help you inform your patients

    Printed materials - Call (800) 422-9448 to request
    Brochure
    Counter card
    Downloadable digital assets
    Download image (.jpg) lightning module 5 try for free
    263.0 KB
    Social post 1
    Download image (.jpg) lightning module 5 trying is believing
    1.22 MB
    Social post 2
    Download image (.jpg) lightning module 5 free trial
    421.0 KB
    Social post 3
    Download image (.jpg) lightning module next appointment
    906.0 KB
    Social post 4
    Download image (.jpg) lightning module 5 email template
    116.0 KB
    Email template

    Find out how to start your in-office trial program.*
    Call (800) 422-9448 today. 

    *Supplies are limited
    Not a dental professional?
    Go to our consumer site
    Looking for marketing ideas or resources?

    Call 1 (800) 826-9711 .
    Show me what’s available
