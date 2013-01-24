Home
Patient trial program
For patients,
trying is believing
Our new in-office trial program
allows your patients to test out a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush before they buy. Perfect for anyone still using a manual brush.
Call 1 (800) 422-9448 today to learn more*
What’s inside the kit
The in-office trial kit includes everything you need to help your patients experience a new level of clean.
Trial kit includes*:
1 ProtectiveClean demonstration handle
1 charger
30 Premium Plaque Control brush heads
30 Premium Gum Care brush heads
60 sanitary handle sleeves
Disinfection protocol instruction
Trial kit includes*:
1 ProtectiveClean demonstration handle
1 charger
30 Premium Plaque Control brush heads
30 Premium Gum Care brush heads
60 sanitary handle sleeves
Disinfection protocol instruction
*Up to 3 refills including brush heads and sleeves can be ordered from your sales representative through 12/31/2021.
Benefits for your patients and practice
Allows patients to
try risk free
before they buy
Lets you
coach and address
possible patient concerns
Helps promote
more effective oral care routines
at home
Marketing tools to help you inform your patients
Printed materials - Call
(800) 422-9448
to request
Brochure
Counter card
Downloadable digital assets
263.0 KB
Social post 1
1.22 MB
Social post 2
421.0 KB
Social post 3
906.0 KB
Social post 4
116.0 KB
Email template
Find out how to start your in-office trial program.*
Call (800) 422-9448 today.
*Supplies are limited
