EncoreAnywhere Patient data management system

Patient data management system

EncoreAnywhere is a secure, patient data management system that integrates the care you provide with a sophisticated digital platform to help support patient care.

Coordinate patient care easily and efficiently

Share information with clinicians, physicians and sleep testing personnel via the secure website.
My Day page for quick overview

The My Day page identifies problem patients based on their specific issues and deviations from parameters set by the care team.
Customizable rules and views

EncoreAnywhere allows you to customize the My Patient view and establish custom health and adherence rules for quick and easy patient management.

Operating System
Windows
  • 7 or Later
Internet Browser
Internet Explorer
  • 9 or Later
Mozilla Firefox
  • 10 or Later
Internet Browser Plug in
Microsoft Silverlight
  • 4 or Later
Adobe
Reader
  • 11 or Later

